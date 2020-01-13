Conor Gallagher set to be recalled from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic by Chelsea

Premier League side Chelsea are set to recall Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Charlton Athletic, in the coming days according to a report from Football London.

Gallagher has had an excellent first half of the 2019/20 season and has arguably been Charlton’s stand-out player, but according to the media outlet, his time at The Valley could be coming to an end.

The reason for this is not because Chelsea want to play him in their current squad, because reports suggest they will loan him out to another club for the second half of the season.

Early reports had implied that a loan move to either Burnley or Norwich City could be on the cards, but both clubs wanted to insert a ‘to buy’ clause for when the loan deal is over.

Chelsea were not willing to do that as they see him as a potential player for the future, with Gallagher having won the club’s academy player of the year last season.

The 19-year old has been the subject of interest from Scottish Premier League side Rangers, while Sky Bet Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion are among the clubs south of the border who are interested in signing him.

This latest news comes on the same day that Charlton Athletic fans perhaps thought their fortunes would be turned around.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Peterborough United had accepted a bid from the South London club for their playmaker Marcus Maddison and that the club are now in personal talks with the player himself.