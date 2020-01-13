Nottingham Forest join Leeds United in the race to sign Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman

Nottingham Forest are set to go head to head with promotion rivals Leeds United to secure the signature of Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman according to a report from Football Insider.

Reports first appeared linking Leeds United with a move for the Blades man last week, and it seems they are not alone in their interest, with Nottingham Forest reportedly monitoring Freeman.

The 27-year old was finally handed his chance with a Premier League club when Sheffield United came calling in the summer, paying Queens Park Rangers £5 million to secure his signature.

Since moving to Bramall Lane, he has struggled to make a real impact an instead has been limited to appearances either off the bench or starting only in cup competitions.

He has played 12 times for Sheffield United this season, with just three of them coming in the starting XI.

That being said, he has only been at the club for less than a year, so he will be determined to try and stick at it, especially considering that he has never played in the Premier League before.

He is yet to score for the Blades this season although he did contribute two assists during his side’s FA Cup Third Round victory over AFC Fylde.

Despite the lack of game time, Freeman has failed to hit the heights that he did during his time at Queens Park Rangers, but Chris Wilder is still determined to keep hold of him.

Last week, the Blades turned down Leeds United’s interest in the attacking midfielder.