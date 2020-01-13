Nottingham Forest lead the race to sign Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia

Nottingham Forest are currently leading the race to sign Aston Villa’s wantaway striker Jonathon Kodjia according to the Birmingham Mail.

In a question and answer section relating to Aston Villa, club writer Ashley Preece was asked about whether or not Kodjia would be leaving the club this January.

His response read: “Forest are leading the race to sign Kodjia who, according to Smith, is currently out with an illness. It’s clear Villa have a choice to make: cash in on Kodj or let him depart on a free in the summer. It will be the former, despite Villa’s current striker shortage.”

This response suggests that Kodjia is definitely on his way out of the club this window and Nottingham Forest look poised to be the team to capitalise.

This will come as good news to Nottingham Forest fans who are desperate to see the club bring in another striker this January to help take some pressure off top scorer Lewis Grabban.

Forest have been linked with a number of frontmen already this transfer window, but do not seem to be having any success with them.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp reportedly rejected a switch to the City Ground, while a potential loan move for Dwight Gayle does not seem to have much substantiality due to financial reasons.

Nottingham Forest are currently fifth in the Sky Bet Championship and could move up to third if they are able to win the game in hand they have on the two sides above them, Brentford and Fulham.