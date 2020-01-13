Swansea City manager Steve Cooper assesses Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster’s debut

Rhian Brewster made his full debut for Swansea City yesterday (Jan 12) after joining the club on loan from Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The 19-year old striker is highly rated at Anfield, but due to the high array of attacking talent the Merseyside club currently possesses, Brewster has struggled to make an impact, and Jurgen Klopp has finally decided to let him go out on loan.

Swansea City was his destination, and Klopp said that Swans boss Steve Cooper was the reason behind allowing Brewster to move on loan.

The Liverpool boss thought it was important that the young striker played under a manager that he knows well, and Cooper is certainly that man.

Cooper was in charge of the England under 17 side that won the 2017 World Cup, a tournament that Brewster was the top goalscorer in.

Speaking to Swansea City’s official website about Brewster’s performance in his debut, Cooper described it as “a difficult game for him.”

He said: “It was a difficult game for him, but we saw glimpses of his athleticism, his mentality and his willingness to be positive. He started with a yellow card closing down, which tells you everything about him.”

“It was a good experience for him, but he is here to deliver too and I felt he did a good job for the team. Of course, we would have liked to create more chances with him on the end of them but I know the player, I know his attitude and he will catch the eye for what he does going towards goal.”