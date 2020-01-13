Hull City close to signing West Ham midfielder Martin Samuelsen

Hull City are closing in on their second signing of the January transfer window, with West Ham’s attacking midfielder Martin Samuelsen expected to sign at the club in the coming days.

This is according to Hull Live, who report that barring any late complications, Samuelsen will join up with the Hull City squad before this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship game with Derby County.

Samuelsen is out of contract at West Ham United in the summer and is expected to join the Tigers on a long-term deal.

The 22-year old has played under the guidance of Grant McCann before, enjoying a loan spell with Sky Bet League One side Peterborough United back in 2015/16 while McCann was the assistant manager.

Samuelsen had a second loan spell at the Posh in 2017 when McCann was the manager of the club.

He clearly did enough to impress, with McCann decided to take a gamble on his three years later.

As well as Peterborough, Samuelsen has enjoyed loan spells in England with Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion, as well as venturing abroad to play for VVV Venlo in Holland and Haugesund in his native Norway.

The Norwegian was never really given a chance at West Ham United and has reportedly been told by new boss David Moyes that he is now surplus to requirements and is allowed to go and find a new club.

Martin Samuelsen was highly rated during his youth, and despite interest from Real Madrid, decided to sign for Premier League champions Manchester City.