Leeds United’s pursuit of Che Adams from Southampton is fraught with doubt after journalists update.

Yesterday, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay reported that Southampton were indeed ready to allow Che Adams to leave for West Yorkshire and the excitement was growing amongst the Whites fans.

Southampton’s board are open to letting Che Adams go, for a £1m loan fee and an obligation to buy. Adams is keen on Leeds but Hasenhuttl wants to keep him. It’s very easy to see from past displays how Adams would fit here – but can Leeds risk hanging on?https://t.co/HTe7gC3i52 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 12, 2020

With Southampton’s Che Adams sitting firmly atop the wanted list at Elland Road, the hierarchy are going all out to capture the former Birmingham City striker in this month’s transfer window. But there may well be a fly in the ointment as Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is standing firm on his desire to keep the player.

It is no secret that an issue currently threatening the progress of Leeds United is that of a plethora of missed goal-scoring opportunities within each game, but the club have only one senior, recognised striker in Patrick Bamford, giving them no options with which to change a game where needed.

The emergence of Leeds’ interest in Adams has started chins wagging amongst the supporters, but with not much in terms of detail, the rumours were just that… rumours.

However, in a move aimed at quashing the rumour, TalkSPORT commentator and newspaper journalist Alex Crooks revealed a totally different story to that of Hay.

Despite reports to the contrary am told #SaintsFC still have no intention of allowing Che Adams to join #LUFC they are still hoping to sign at least one full-back before the transfer window closes. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 12, 2020

With contradictory reports seemingly cancelling each other out, the fans of Leeds United just don’t know what is happening during what could be a pivotal moment within their promotion chasing campaign.

This sheds little light on Leeds’ current progress with the player, but one thing is for sure, they can not wait much longer to bring in sufficient competition in the striker position, as the chasing pack are getting closer and closer in their challenge to the top two.