Swansea City and Hull City monitoring Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe

Swansea City and Hull City are both monitoring Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe with a view to signing him on a temporary basis according to The Mirror.

Chelsea are keen to let him leave on an 18-month loan deal in search of regular first-team football at a lower level with this having worked out for them in the past.

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are just two players who have departed Stamford Bridge and flourished whilst playing at Championship level and have now come back and forced their way into the starting XI for Frank Lampard’s side.

Uwakwe has played for England at youth level and so also has international experience despite being just 20-years-old.

The Swans have already signed Marc Guehi from Chelsea and Rhian Brewster from Liverpool as they look to add quality to their squad ahead of the promotion run-in and it appears they could be about to add a third to their ranks.

Uwakwe has plenty of admirers with Derby County also thought to be interested in the young starlet. He has also featured regularly for the Chelsea youth side and he could prove to be an asset to any side in the second tier of English football.

He plays primarily as a midfielder and is a highly-rated prospect within the Chelsea academy.

Uwakwe has been with Chelsea since the age of nine and has represented England at Under-20 level. He was a key part of Chelsea’s FA Youth Cup success and has also appeared in the UEFA Youth League.