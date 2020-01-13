Bristol Rovers close to landing Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly on loan

Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly is closing in on a loan move to Bristol Rovers, according to a report by Football Insider.

The new Pirates boss Ben Garner is hoping to bolster his attacking options by landing the pacey wide man.

Ginnelly, who is 22 years old, has fallen out of favour at Preston this season and is being allowed to leave on loan for more game time. The Lilywhites signing Scott Sinclair from Celtic last week has paved the way for him to depart Deepdale.

Preston signed Ginnelly from Walsall in January last year but he has not been a regular starter for the Lancashire side.

He started his career at Aston Villa before switching to Shrewsbury Town as a youngster. He made three first team appearances for the Shrews and earned a move to Burnley in 2015.

Ginnelly never played a senior game for the Clarets but did enjoy loan spells away at Altrincham, Walsall, Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers.

Walsall moved to sign him on a permanent deal in June 2018 and an impressive start to the last campaign, where he scored four goals in 22 matches, made Preston lure him to the Championship this time last year.

The skilful winger will benefit from a loan spell at Bristol Rovers and will get more opportunities under his belt in League One. They are currently 12th in the league and two points off the Play-Offs.