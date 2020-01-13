Thomas Frank commits future to Brentford until 2023

Thomas Frank has signed a new contract at Brentford until 2023, as announced by their official club website.

The Bees are currently 3rd in the Championship and have rewarded their boss with a new deal as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Frank, who is 46 years old, was appointed manager of the London side in October 2018 after Dean Smith left the club for Aston Villa having previously been his assistant.

The Danish boss guided Brentford to an 11th place finish last season and carried on his good work with an impressive first half to this campaign.

He has said, as per the Bees’ website: “I am very pleased that the Club offered me a new contract and I was delighted to sign it. I love coming to work every single day and love working with the players and the staff here.”









“There is a unique togetherness at Brentford and a unique focus on wanting to get better every day. We have a clear plan; a clear strategy and good people and we are going in the right direction. We are in a really good place and not just because of our current form on the pitch and our position in the league but because of how we are run on and off the pitch. Everybody can see the players are getting better every day and we are going in to a new stadium, which is a massive boost.”

Brentford are currently six points behind Leeds United in the automatic promotion places and will be looking to further close the gap this weekend.