Huddersfield Town targeting further signings this month

Huddersfield Town are in the hunt for more signings this month, according to a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers boss Danny Cowley wants to further strengthen his side to help in their push for Championship survival.

They have already brought in experienced centre-back Richard Stearman from Sheffield United and highly-rated forward Emile Smith-Rowe on loan from Arsenal but want more.

Cowley took over from Jan Siewert earlier this season and has done a steady job under difficult circumstances. He wants to further put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this winter.

He has said, as per a report by the Examiner Live: “We understand the January transfer window is not easy so we’ll try to do our best to find the best value and to find players that add to our group because we’re in a relegation battle, we have been since the day I arrived, and we have to fight for our lives, we have to be ready to do that.”









“We have to do that as a team and it needs everybody: no agendas; no individuals; selfless, team-first attitudes. That’s what we’ve got to get to.”

He added: “We think if we could add a couple more players to the group we can start to work towards becoming the team we want to be in terms of the character and the personality of the team but then also the style because we’re a long way from the style that we’d want to be at the moment.”

Huddersfield are currently 20th in the league, four points above the drop zone.