West Brom look set to sign former Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City defender Martin Olsson

West Bromwich Albion look set to sign former Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City defender Martin Olsson according to Swedish Newspaper Expressen.

The 31-year-old is currently a free agent following his contract expiring with Swansea and the Hawthorns appears to be his next destination.

It has been reported that the deal is very close with Expressen claiming Olsson will be ‘presented shortly’ as West Brom’s latest signing as they look to strengthen in this transfer window.

Olsson plies his trade at left-back and with Albion’s first choice Kieran Gibbs being ruled out with injury for a further month they are looking to strengthen in this area.

Nathan Ferguson can play at left-back but is more naturally a right-back and is also currently sidelined with a slight knock.

Conor Townsend has been playing recently in the left-back role but has at times failed to impress and it is believed that Bilic is looking to add some further experience.

Speculation had grown last weekend that Olsson was close to finding a new club after he was released early from Sweden’s training camp in Doha and he did reveal that he was ‘had interest from an English club’ but didn’t disclose who this was.

As West Brom look to gain promotion back to the Premier League this campaign, Olsson would certainly add experience to their defence with him having made over 100 appearances for both Blackburn and Norwich at both top-flight and Championship level.