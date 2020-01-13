Lee Bowyer holds “positive” talks over new Charlton Athletic deal

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that he has held positive talks over his proposed new deal at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s current deal with Charlton Athletic runs out at the end of the season and upon the arrival of new owners East Street Investments, new chairman Matt Southall said that one of the number one short-term goals for the club was to secure the long-term future of manager Bowyer.

Speaking to News Shopper last week, Southall revealed that the club had made an offer of a five-year contract to Bowyer in a bid to sort his future immediately. And now, Bowyer has said that he hopes a deal can be completed soon. Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said:

“The talks were good. There are a few little things that need tweaking but on the whole, it was positive and we are not far away from where we want to be. There were a lot of good things said regarding the club moving forward.

“It is moving in the right direction which is good. I am sure the chairman will keep having conversations with Rob and try and get it done. Hopefully, it will get sorted soon.”

Since his appointment as Charlton Athletic manager, Lee Bowyer has had a massive impact. He helped guide the Addicks to the Championship last season after beating Sunderland in the League One Play-Off final. So far this season, Charlton sit in 19th place, five points clear of the relegation zone.