Lincoln City forward Bruno Andrade makes Salford City switch

Salford City have confirmed on their official club website that forward Bruno Andrade has signed for the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal, joining from League One side Lincoln City on a permanent basis.

Lincoln City have been busy in the opening stages of the transfer window, bringing in five players so far. Zak Elbouzedi, Tayo Edun, Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Coventry and Max Melbourne have all joined the club, and now, a departure has been confirmed.

Forward Bruno Andrade has made a move away from Sincil Bank to sign for League Two side Salford City on a permanent basis. Andrade has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Ammies, with the move confirmed on Monday morning.

He leaves Lincoln City after signing for the club in the summer of 2018, making a total of 73 appearances in the process, netting 13 goals and providing 12 assists in the process. Andrade played an important role in helping the Imps win promotion to League One and now, Salford will be hoping the 26-year-old can boost their hopes of promotion this season.

Upon the announcement, Lincoln boss Michael Appleton spoke to Lincolnshire Live to have his say on the transfer, saying that Salford made him a contract offer the Imps could not match. He said:

“He’s a good player with bags of pace but the reality is he’s in the last six months of his deal and he’s been made a fantastic offer that we can nowhere near match. I had a couple of conversations with him over the weekend. They’ve been very light-hearted and we get on well. I have a really good relationship with Bruno.

“I know some people can find him difficult at times, but I like people who have got a bit about them and have a bit of an edge to them. I’ve spent a lot of time with him chatting about football. We used to sit down and watch his clips at the end of games.

“I wish him all the best and I hope it works out for him. We’ve got to move on very quickly and we’ve got players, the likes of Zack [Elbouzedi], who will get a chance.”