Bolton Wanderers targeting Hibernian defender Adam Jackson

Bolton Wanderers are trying to sign defender Adam Jackson from Hibernian, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet below).

Bolton. Trying to do a deal for Adam Jackson at Hibs. Short of defenders. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2020

The Trotters are in need of some defensive reinforcements in this transfer window and are hoping to bring Jackson back down the border and into the Football League.

Jackson, who is 25 years old, only joined Scottish Premiership side Hibs in the summer but could already be on the way out this winter.

The Darlington-born centre-back rose up through the academy at Middlesbrough and went on to become a key player for their youth sides. He never made a senior appearance for Boro and was loaned out to FC Halifax Town, Coventry City and Hartlepool United as a youngster.

Jackson was snapped up by Barnsley on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent three seasons at Oakwell. He played 44 games for the Tykes and was part of their side who won promotion from League One under Daniel Stendel in the last campaign.

He was released by Barnsley in the summer and subsequently linked up with his former boss Paul Heckingbottom in Edinburgh. However, after his departure as manager, Jackson’s future at the club is up in the air.

Bolton are now hoping to lure him away from Easter Road. Keith Hill’s side are expecting a busy month in terms of bringing players into the club as they look to defy the odds and stay up in the third tier.