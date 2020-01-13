Bristol City winger Jonny Smith wanted by League One and League Two clubs

According to a report from Football Insider, Bristol City’s loaned out winger Jonny Smith is wanted by a host of League One and League Two sides this January.

Bristol City winger Jonny Smith is currently on loan with League Two side Oldham Athletic, and he has been in impressive form for the Latics. Smith has played 21 games across all competitions so far this campaign, netting six goals and providing two assists in the process.

And now, it has been reported that a host of clubs are taking an interest in the winger this January. League One outfit Blackpool have been linked with Smith, while League Two pair Swindon Town and Newport County have also been linked with the winger.

While his current loan deal with Oldham is set to keep him with the club until the end of the season, Bristol City have the option to recall him from his team at Boundary Park.

Smith can play on either the left or right-wing and has built up senior experience during a number of loan spells away from Ashton Gate. The 22-year-old Liverpool-born winger has sent time on loan with Cheltenham Town (nine appearances), AFC Fylde (48 appearances, 10 goals and nine assists) and Tranmere Rovers (40 appearances, five goals and two assists).

He started his career with Wrexham, playing once for the club’s senior team before making the move to Bristol City as a youngster. Smith is yet to make his debut for the Robins and he is currently way down the pecking order of manager Lee Johnson.

With a host of clubs said keen, it will be interesting to see if Bristol City recall Smith from his loan at Oldham to send him elsewhere or if he sees out his deal with the Latics.