OPINION: Moves we may see this window UPDATED!

The window is open, and already we have seen some surprising moves, none more of a shock than Preston snapping up Scott Sinclair from Celtic, but what else could we see this month?

I hate the January transfer window. As a fan of Ipswich Town, I already knew we would be linked with all sorts of deals, loan and permanent, and also have all our players named on lists of top league scouts, it makes me wish the old system of transfer-all-you-like-until-March was still in place.

You know your players are being watched, and you know prices are going to be inflated for anyone you may be after, that said, I thought a quick rundown of a few likely deals would be worth a read.

Barry Bannan.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a selling position, and despite their win over Leeds at the weekend, Mr Bannan could well remain in Leeds for a possible switch to the Championships high flyers.

Danny Rowe.

AFC Fylde have reluctantly transfer listed the 30-year-old hitman on his request, he has six months left to run on a contract he won’t renew, and every website has an opinion on his destination, Oldham look to be on the list of potential suitors, along with a host of clubs across Leagues one and two, Tranmere even getting a mention, although no one can be certain who wants to take a punt on the non-league frontman.

Manny Monthe.

Popular defender Monthe, the lynchpin in Tranmere’s promotion last term is rumoured to be a target of Portsmouth, and even the likes of Rotherham could be in the market for a sturdy hand.

Jordan Rhodes.

He moves virtually every season, either on loan or permanently, Jordan isn’t playing too much at the moment and is a high earner at Hillsborough, plenty of clubs will be looking to see if he could patch a gap, including the 20th-placed Premier League team Norwich, desperate for a striker with all options exhausted at the club, and just teenage Idah as cover, although…

Adam Idah.

The Norwich prospect scored a hat-trick against Preston in the F.A Cup and should Norwich move for Rhodes, a loan to a championship or league one club could well suit the youngster, Norwich have strong connections with MK Dons and Swindon, not to mention Rotherham, who all could be tempted to mature the Striker for their Premier Pals.

Jamal Lowe.

Portsmouth does not want to sell, but when higher divisions are watching, it is only a matter of time before questions get asked.

Remi Matthews.

Poor old Bolton, beginning the season with 7 pros, finally having assembled a squad to compete, and now one of their assets is being linked to Crystal Palace. Palace need ‘keeper cover and Bolton, despite new ownership and financial solidarity, may be easy pickings for Hodgson.

Ivan Toney.

I’ve not had to work hard for this rumour, the League one goal machine looked the part when facing Burnley in the F.A. Cup, even Darren Ferguson said so, almost like he was preparing for the worst…

Let’s not forget, this is the silly season for transfers.