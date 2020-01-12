Leeds United star Phillips watched by Gareth Southgate ahead of possible England call

Make no bones about it, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is Premier League-ready. Thanks for that must be laid at the feet of Marcelo Bielsa who has reinvented the Leeds-born lad since taking over at Elland Road. Now the Daily Mail’s ‘Mail Online’ portal are reporting that an England call-up could be in the pipeline for a player Whites fans call ‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’.

It wasn’t long into the game against Sheffield Wednesday, a 2-0 loss for the Whites on their own patch, that Leeds United fans began commenting on the fact that England manager Gareth Southgate was in the stands and watching the game alongside the Leeds United bigwigs.

Gareth Southgate at ER to watch KP? #lufc pic.twitter.com/E0cZL2TBCc — Ian F (@ianfraze) January 11, 2020

The buzz going around wasn’t why he was there, well not really. Leeds fans pretty soon said that he was there to watch Kalvin Phillips and the Mail Online’s Amitai Winehouse substantiates this with his story. He states that Southgate is “considering calling up Kalvin Phillips” for a series of England friendlies in March against Italy (27/03) and Denmark (31/03).

Whilst it is not a given in terms of a call-up to the national squad, Southgate does have previous for promoting players plying their trade in the Championship after calling up Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount whilst he was on loan at Derby County last season.

Former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham thinks that Phillips would be an asset to England and one player who could cope with the step up in class from the Sky Bet Championship to the international stage.

Commenting back in December, in words carried by The Sun, Higginbotham said: “Looking outside the current squad, there are not exactly many English defensive midfielders excelling in the Premier League. But in Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips I see someone who could force his way into Southgate’s reckoning. He has been outstanding for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and has a number of really good attributes. I like his positional sense, he’s a very good tackler, and his distribution both long and short is fantastic.“