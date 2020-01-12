Leeds United poised for “promising” Poveda deal – Phil Hay provides interesting insight

According to Phil Hay, writing for The Athletic, Leeds United are closing in on a “promising” deal for Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda. It will be a straight-up permanent deal according to the former Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer.

Poveda has been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

Hay writes that Marcelo Bielsa sees Poveda as “first-team ready” and adds that Poveda is a player with “the ability to step into the Championship without a long period of acclimatisation.” The teenager’s current deal at The Etihad comes to an end this summer and an extension hasn’t been issued by The Citizens.

One insight that Hay does add to the emerging picture is that Poveda is “unsettled at Eastlands” since he was demoted from the first-team picture and dropped back to the Under-23s. The Whites are offering him a deal at Elland Road that runs for three-and-a-half years.

Poveda has featured for Manchester City this season in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in the EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury. His arrival will close that gap left by the loan recall of former Whites star Jack Clarke who couldn’t force himself into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans during the 2019 part of the current Championship campaign,

Looks promising – Poveda highlight reel