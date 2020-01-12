Leeds United to unveil two permanent deals next week says Phil Hay

“Don’t go to bed yet…” Those are the words of a tweet (below) that will haunt Leeds United fans. Expecting a late arrival, they instead saw an announcement that players Matt Smith and Dominic Poleon had left the club. That danger of last-minute dealing looks set to end for Whites fans according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay who says two deals will be announced next week.

✍️ Don't go to bed just yet… there is still work to be done #lufc — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 2, 2017

Those two deals will see Leeds United bring in rated young Italian keeper Elia Caprile and Manchester City’s young winger Ian Poveda. Caprile is a deal that Hay says “is as good as done” and that “the bid for Poveda looks promising.”

Caprile has featured in 13 games for Chievo’s Primavera side this season, conceding 26 times and keeping just two clean sheets. He was first tipped to become a Leeds United player by Italian source L’Arena.

The one-cap Italian Under-18 stopper also featured six times on the bench for Chievo this season in Serie B. Last season he again featured in the youth side, conceding 39 times (four clean sheets) as well as appearing on the bench 13 times in Chievo’s doomed Serie A campaign last season.

Poveda is set to join the Whites on what Hay says is “on a permanent basis next week” and will arrive from Manchester City and be “first-team ready” in the eyes of United’s legendary head coach Marcelo Bielsa. It is thought that the exciting youngster will step into Sky Bet Championship action with very little exposure and acclimatisation.

For Leeds United fans recovering from the disappointment of a loss to bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, this news might perk them up a little. What would be the cherry-on-top moment would be an announcement later in the week that #1 target Che Adams is joining the Whites.