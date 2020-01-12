Leeds United ready to meet demands as potential Adams deal details laid bare by Phil Hay

Yesterday it was back to normal for a profligate Leeds United as chance after chance went begging. The Whites are in the hunt of a new striker to replace Eddie Nketiah and The Athletic’s Phil Hay has an update on Che Adams that Whites fans might find of some interest.

The need for a second, experienced striker at Elland Road has become massively evident since Eddie Nketiah was recalled by Arsenal after not getting enough first-team exposure in Marcelo Bielsa’s Patrick Bamford-led Leeds United side. Devoid of a replacement, the burden falls exclusively on Bamford with injury and inexperience robbing the Whites of a secure back-up.

Che Adams has always been the first-choice at Elland Road to replace Nketiah and, as Hay says, is a player “tailor-made for Bielsa’s Leeds.” Not only is he the ideal man to step up and step into a Leeds shirt, but Hay also adds that he is “open to the move.” However, as has been written widely in numerous publications, the man holding all of this up is Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhutl.

Hay says that the Saints boss “holds [the]key” to any Che Adams move away from St Mary’s – indeed he is on record as saying that the former Birmingham City striker is still wanted at the south coast club and still has a job to do there.

This is where the twist comes in that might be of interest to Leeds United fans. Whilst Hasenhutl wants to keep a hold on Adams for the second half of the season, Hay says this is somewhat at odds with the thinking of the powers-that-be at Southampton. Hay writes that “Southampton’s hierarchy are more open to letting Adams go” than they are of keeping him.

The details which Hay lays bare on any potential deal for Adams are thus: Southampton are ready to let their underused striker go “for a loan fee of £1million and an obligation to sign Adams permanently for more than £10million at the end of the season.”

What will give Leeds United fans the most hope that they can avoid a ‘Dan James situation’ is that “Leeds are ready to meet those demands” and that Adams “has been considering forcing the issue himself” by informing Hasenhuttl of his wishing to make the move.