Rookie defender Cabango hailed by Swansea City fans after derby stalemate

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has received praise from the club’s fans after he played his part in a goalless South Wales derby draw at Cardiff City this afternoon.

The 19-year-old returned to the city of his birth and helped The Swans record an impressive third consecutive clean sheet in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cabango played the entire 90 minutes for Swansea City in what was just his 10th professional appearance for the club after coming through the academy system at the Liberty Stadium. He helped the visitors restrict Cardiff City to registering just three shots on target all afternoon and looked at home at the heart of The Swans defence.

The hostile occasion of a South Wales derby was a world away from where Cabango was playing his football last season. The teenager spent time on loan playing in the Welsh Premier Division with The New Saints.

After watching their side hold a so often hard to beat Cardiff City outfit, Swansea City fans took to Twitter to hail the performance of young defender Cabango.

Ben Cabango put a shift in today, keeps that up & I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets a call up to the euros🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — jared (@JarPar27) January 12, 2020

Ben Cabango was awesome. when he stopped tomlin from getting through on goal in the 92nd minute that was world class — owen richards (@owenrichardss10) January 12, 2020

Cabango and Wilmot – tremendous today. Cabango looked pure class throughout. Immense. — Leighton Evans (@leightonevans) January 12, 2020

Cabango is an absolutely exceptional talent, way beyond his years — Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tomMatthews44) January 12, 2020

On plus side, Ben Cabango, 19 years old, 7th appearance and easily best player on the pitch. 💪🏻👏🏻 — Gavin Lewis (@Gavin_Lewis77) January 12, 2020

That cabango is very good centre half, only positive to come out if it today cause the set pieces were stinking 🤮 — collin harris (@collinharris) January 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/_BenPeris/status/1216365265862168576?s=20

I’ll take the point. We simply weren’t good enough to make history. The biggest thing for us out if that game? Cabango laying down the gauntlet to the new centre half loanee Guehi. Tremendous performance from our own youngster. — Nigel Davies #BackToJack (@touchfarvetched) January 12, 2020

The point taken from the derby draw at the Cardiff City Stadium moves Swansea City back up to seventh position in the Sky Bet Championship table ahead of a home fixture against the league’s second-bottom club Wigan Athletic next weekend.