Championship

Rookie defender Cabango hailed by Swansea City fans after derby stalemate

General view of the stadium, before the Premier League match between Swansea City and Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales on 25 November 2017. Photo by Andrew Lewis.

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has received praise from the club’s fans after he played his part in a goalless South Wales derby draw at Cardiff City this afternoon.

The 19-year-old returned to the city of his birth and helped The Swans record an impressive third consecutive clean sheet in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cabango played the entire 90 minutes for Swansea City in what was just his 10th professional appearance for the club after coming through the academy system at the Liberty Stadium. He helped the visitors restrict Cardiff City to registering just three shots on target all afternoon and looked at home at the heart of The Swans defence.

The hostile occasion of a South Wales derby was a world away from where Cabango was playing his football last season. The teenager spent time on loan playing in the Welsh Premier Division with The New Saints.

After watching their side hold a so often hard to beat Cardiff City outfit, Swansea City fans took to Twitter to hail the performance of young defender Cabango.

 

The point taken from the derby draw at the Cardiff City Stadium moves Swansea City back up to seventh position in the Sky Bet Championship table ahead of a home fixture against the league’s second-bottom club Wigan Athletic next weekend.


