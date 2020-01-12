Done Deal – Leeds United forward Cibicki finally secures permanent move from Elland Road

According to tweets on their official Twitter and club YouTube channels (below) and confirmation from the club’s website, Polish side Pogon Szczecin have signed Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki on a permanent deal.

Cibicki, who signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Ekstraklasa side, signed for Leeds United for a fee of £1.4million on Deadline Day August 31 2017. It is safe to say that the Swede of Polish ancestry has been something of a misfit whilst at the Whites.

Featuring in just 10 Championship games for the Whites, and despite two assists, the long-haired forward quickly dropped out of favour and drifted away from first-team plans at Elland Road. Instead of featuring for Leeds, Cibicki spent time away from the club on several loan deals.

The first of these took him back to Scandanavia with Norwegian side Molde FK (18 games/three goals/four assists), before a return to Sweden with Elfsborg (14 games/five goals/one assist); two spells which saw him see the whole of the 2018/19 campaign away from Elland Road.

His latest spell away on loan from Leeds saw him head to Holland and ADO Den Haag where he featured in just four games earlier this Eredivisie campaign before flitting between the bench and not making the matchday squad.

Cibicki, who passed a medical with the club before signing his new deal today (January 12) joins a side in Pogon Szczecin who are 3rd in the Ekstraklasa table and trail leaders Legia Warsaw by just three points.