Leeds United youngster Kumwenda attracting interest of Prem giants Liverpool

According to Wayne Veysey, writing for Football Insider, unbeaten Premier League leaders and current Champions League holders Liverpool are taking a very keen interest in Leeds United’s exciting attacker Henri Kumwenda.

The 18-year-old Malawian forward, who came to England aged just 4, has been at the Elland Road club since the age of 11. He is currently making a name for himself in Mark Jackson’s Under-18s at the West Yorkshire club.

Kumwenda has been a regular in Jackson’s side this season, carrying on his good form from last season. He’s a strong running forward and has been amongst the goals, including this penalty (below) which saw the young Whites through in the FA Youth Cup by beating their young Sheffield Wednesday counterparts 5-4 on penalties after extra-time.

FULL TIME: The #LUFC U18s progress to the next round of the FA Youth Cup after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 5-4 on penalties at the Global Stadium pic.twitter.com/J0Uj5cad73 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 9, 2020

Veysey says that the Merseyside giants “have set their sights on signing Leeds United rising star Henri Kumwenda” according to news coming from a ‘Liverpool source’. He also points out that Liverpool are not alone in their reported interest in Kumwneda with the reds being “among a number of top-flight [clubs]who are monitoring the situation of the starlet.”

Leeds have a proven track record of promoting youth players towards the first-team set-up and evidence of this can be seen throughout this season. Players such as Leif ‘Very Good’ Davis and Jordan Stevens have been given runs in the side and others such as Jamie Shackleton and Robbie Gotts are there or thereabouts and in Marcelo Bielsa’s thoughts.

The Whites are also signing up their youngsters to new deals, the latest being the exciting Nohan Kenneh. However, Football Insider’s Veysey says that Liverpool “are keeping close tabs on him [Kumwneda] amid growing doubts over his Elland Road future.“