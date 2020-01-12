Ipswich Town transfers – the Phone keeps ringing but I am not answering – O’Neill

Firm Interest in Ipswich Town’s youngsters has been confirmed by club General Manager Lee O’Neill when asked about the immediate futures of Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes in an interview segment on BBC Radio Suffolk’s ‘Life’s a Pitch’ show.

January was expected to be a tough time for Ipswich, having not recorded a league win for nine games, and having slipped from the top of League One, the window was expected to bring unwanted attention for the talented playing staff, with almost daily links from Premier League and Championship clubs, not just after the young talent but the senior playing staff also.

Toto Nsiala and Jordan Roberts both departing on loan in the last few days will have oddly strengthened Ipswich’s position in the market, although constant rumours of additions will make even the most optimistic fan believe that others will follow.

Flynn Downes, has courted interest from his boyhood club, West Ham, along with Fulham, which has even lead to the player himself having to comment. The textbook ‘keeping my head down and ignoring it’ is printed on many of the answers.

Luke Woolfenden, arguably this season’s ‘Great White Hope’ is also being linked to anyone needing a defender, Sheffield United the latest in a list as long as most weekly shops.

O’Neill has previously stated that it would take significant offers to prise away Town’s two starlets, but, January does have a habit of making clubs panic buy, often opening the cheque-book for sums not expected to be seen, if only to beat the competition to a signing.

Both Downes and Woolfenden played yesterday in Ipswich’s comfortable win over Accrington, with neither looking out of place on or off the ball, Woolfenden even displaying a few deft flicks and tricks unexpected of a central defender, Confidence is not in short supply where the 21-year-old is concerned.

Another transfer window gossip subject, Alan Judge scored in the win, neatly slotting away Ipswich’s third. This goal came, typically, after this fan (yes, me) had said the no.10 role in which Judge prefers to play isn’t necessarily a practical position in England 3rd tier.

Whatever happens in this window, Ipswich is unlikely to spend, unless someone does move on, and from the point of view in the stands, most fans would happily stick with the squad, rather than twist on a transfer merry-go-round.