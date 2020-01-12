Mark Bowen discusses “crazy’ end to Reading’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest

Speaking to BBC Sport, Reading boss Mark Bowen has reflected on the “crazy” end to his side’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, which say the only goals of the game scored in the 96th and 97th minutes.

Reading and Nottingham Forest looked set to share the spoils in a goalless draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with five minutes added time passed. However, Forest won a late corner and captain Ben Watson lashed home to send the travelling fans into raptures, seemingly securing all three points.

But, the game was to offer another dramatic twist. Straight after the restart, Reading attacked to try and find an unlikely equaliser. Jordan Obita swung in a cross from the left-hand side and Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figuerido turned the ball into his own net with 97 minutes on the clock, ensuring the point were shared.

Reading boss Mark Bowen reflected on the game when speaking to BBC Sport, praising his side for not letting their heads drop late on as they secured a dramatic point. He said:

“That was crazy at the end. My take overall is that probably we were a bit sloppy in the first half. I said that we’d had 45 average minutes in our last six games. So go out there and enjoy your football, start playing. We did that in the second half. I thought that we went out and dominated most of the game.

“But even in those last seconds [after Forest had scored], the lads didn’t let their heads drop. To come straight back into it like we did, it shows that we’re not in a bad place in terms of what we’ve got to offer in the back end of the season.”