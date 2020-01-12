Lee Bowyer proud of his Charlton Athletic side after 2-2 draw with Championship leaders West Brom

Speaking to the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has moved to express his pride in his side after they came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Championship table-toppers West Brom.

Charlton Athletic were able to secure a point against Slaven Bilic’s West Brom side on Saturday afternoon, coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 at The Valley.

Kenneth Zohore put West Brom ahead after 22 minutes, finding the back of the net after some fine individual work. However, the Baggies were not ahead of long. Charlton Athletic drew level thanks to young striker Josh Davison, who headed home his first professional goal just before the half-hour mark.

With the score 1-1 at the break, West Brom scored straight after the restart, with Hal Robson-Kanu’s effort going past Dillon Phillips after a deflection. But, once again, Charlton fought back, with Tom Lockyer’s header hitting the post and finding the back of the net off the back of Sam Johnstone.

After the game, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer spoke to the club’s official website, moving to praise both his players and the supporters. He said:

“From start to finish I thought we were very good. The way that we applied ourselves and the way that we pressed them, we showed our attitude to keep working right the way to the end and I thought that that was the least that we deserved.

“Of course, they created some chances but let’s not forget who we were playing there. They’ve got a hell of a lot of Premier League players and I’m really proud of my lads. To keep coming and to come from a goal behind two times.

“I have to say our crowd was outstanding as well. On both occasions, when we went behind, they just sung and sung their hearts out and that helped us to get a good point today.”