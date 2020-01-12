Derby County making “a serious attempt” to sign Sheffield United hotshot Billy Sharp

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Derby County are making “a serious attempt” to sign Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp on loan for the rest of the season.

With his game-time at Sheffield United proving to be limited in the Premier League, striker Billy Sharp has been linked with a move to the Championship this January. A report from the Yorkshire Evening Press claimed that Leeds United had made Sharp one of their top targets this January, and now, it has been reported that Derby County are also holding an interest in the striker.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon tweeted out the news on Sunday morning, saying that Derby were making an effort to bring him in on loan for the rest of the season to give him more game-time than is currently on offer with Sheffield United. He said:

Derby. Making a serious attempt to take Billy Sharp from Sheffield United. Keen on season long loan to give attack more goals. More games for player too if he fancies it. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2020

Sharp has been a prolific striker in the Football League for years now. His 24 Championship goals helped fire Sheffield United to the Premier League last season, and he has scored once in 12 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Sharp started his career at Sheffield United, spending a stint on loan with Rushen and Diamonds before signing for Scunthorpe United. After a prolific two years with Scunthorpe (84 appearances, 54 goals) he returned to the Blades in 2007. After three years – one of which was spent on loan with Doncaster Rovers – Sharp made a permanent move to Doncaster.

Since then, he has gone on to play for Southampton, Nottingham Forest (loan), Reading (loan), Doncaster (loan) and Leeds United, returning to Sheffield United in 2015. Across the course of his career, Sharp has scored an impressive 239 goals in 560 appearances.