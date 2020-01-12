Cardiff City to make new offer for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Cardiff City are set to make a new and improved offer for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore, after they had a £2.3 million offer turned down earlier this week.

It was reported by Wales Online earlier this week that Cardiff City’s bid of £2.3 million for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore was rejected by the Latics, with Neil Harris looking to adds another striker to his ranks in the January transfer window.

And now, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that the Bluebirds will be making a new and improved offer for Moore, as they look to tempt him away from fellow Championship side Wigan. Moore only signed for Wigan in the summer transfer window, but it is not stopping Cardiff from making their move to try and bring him in.

Moore has made a total of 17 Championship appearances in total, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process. However, he has not played for Wigan Athletic since December 11th.

Moore, 27, is experienced at Championship and League One level. In the early stages of his career, he played for the likes of Truro City and Dorchester Town before signing for Yeovil Town. He played 58 times for Yeovil, scoring nine goals before moving to Norwegian side Viking.

Since returning to England with Forest Gree, Moore has gone on to play for Torquay United (loan), Ipswich Town, Rotherham United (loan), Barnsley and Wigan Athletic. Along the way, Moore has scored 59 goals and provided 17 assists in 215 career appearances.