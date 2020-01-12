Garry Monk reacts as Sheffield Wednesday secure late win over Leeds United

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has moved to praise his side after defeating Yorkshire rivals Leeds United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, saying his side gave everything to come away with all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday’s late show secured all three points against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. The Whites had more of the ball over the course of the game and the likes of Jack Harrison and Patrick both had chances to put Marcelo Bielsa’s side ahead.

However, it was Wednesday who struck late on. Jacob Murphy struck home from a tight angle with 87 minutes on the clock and Atdhe Nuhiu found the back of the net with 94 minutes on the clock, securing all three points for the Owls.

Now, speaking after the game, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk moved to praise his side for the effort they put in at Elland Road. He said:

“If we’d have lost that game, obviously we’d have been disappointed, but we gave absolutely everything so you can accept losing more in those circumstances. But we’ve emptied the tank here, we’ve shown big hearts and a fantastic attitude and got the result.

“I thought we did very well all over the pitch. You expect Leeds to come out like they did but we coped with that and grew and grew into the game. We came here with a game plan, the players executed it and the reward is the most important thing, which is three points.

“That’s the standard we’ve set, that’s what we have spoken about as a group and these are the kind of levels we have to aim for week in and week out.”