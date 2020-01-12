Leeds United, glitching FFP and Kalvin Phillips – Phil Hay’s tweeted comments to fan questions

The EFL’s FFP regulations and their ‘profit and sustainability’ clauses are things that many clubs are becoming increasingly wary of, stepping on eggshells at times as they look to squeeze in their compliance.

What is also becoming increasingly more obvious is that the EFL are beginning to bare their teeth in the wake of clubs attempting to circumnavigate these FFP expectations by, for example, using the grey area of selling their ground back to themselves to create wiggle room.

These regulations are forcing clubs into major rethinks on their operating and transfer strategies. No longer are clubs now able to just splurge the cash in a mad gamble towards promotion. Those days are over and long gone.

Leeds United are, for the second season running, perfectly poised for a promotion to the Premier League. Whites fans view transfer windows with more than a degree of trepidation, that being based on experiences over past windows.

Many fans will also be quick to tell you that the general feeling from last season is that inactivity and dithering in the January window, the inability to get the Dan James deal over the line was THE major factor in the now traditional falling apart…again.

This fear of the past repeating itself, of Leeds United not learning the lessons of their recent history, obviously prompts comments from fans.

@PhilHay_ @TheSquareBall Following on from the FFP conv. in the pod, what is stop us rolling the dice and spending the money to see us over the line for Prem football next season. Villa did it, Boro did as well. Then using the promotion money to level us out. — Adam Clark (@addss2) January 12, 2020

Questions such as the one above are interesting as they are a reflection of what some fans are thinking. Caution to the winds…to hell with the consequences…go the whole nine yards…there are some Whites fans that have advocated similar ideas to the one above.

However, Phil Hay offers a sense of reassurance that this is not the way that Leeds United are playing the game.

it could be done – and they’d have the option of selling someone like Phillips before the end of the financial year if they didn’t go up, to prevent any FFP breach. But the club aren’t thinking like that. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 12, 2020

Yes, under Massimo Cellino, this headlong Charge of the Light Brigade-style approach would likely already have been sanctioned…albeit it is likely with some nondescripts from the Italian lower leagues. However, Leeds United under his fellow Italian, Andrea Radrizzani is a whole new kettle of pesce hence Hay’s assertion that “the club aren’t thinking like that.”

This led to a further interjection from renowned Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball who ask whether or not there is cause to go all-in.

You’d imagine KP goes this summer regardless, so, if we’re facing the same outcome, isn’t there almost an argument for taking the risk? — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) January 12, 2020

Hay’s response does show some sympathy for such views like the one above – that ‘last round’ charge of a boxer trailing on points. It is something that he shows in this reply:

I think he probably does go this summer regardless. Too good for another season in the Championship. So I see what you mean — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 12, 2020

All-in or softly-softly-catchee-monkee – an opinion

The above – it’s all hypothetical but one thing that you can take from all of it is that Leeds United will not be rushing headlong into some money-backed glory charge towards promotion at all costs. Under Andrea Radrizzani, the Whites are far more cautious and compliant to the demands that FFP and its regulations place upon clubs.

Of course, under previous regimes, there would have been a sense that you’d wake up one morning and the likes of Cellino would have sanctioned a diluted version of this rush. Thankfully, those madcap times are over and Leeds United is a different beast, a more calm animal.

Hay is bang on the button about this – saying that it is not the way that the club is thinking. He also hits the nail on the head saying that it is unlikely that Kalvin Phillips will be at the club should the Whites not gain promotion. The Yorkshire Pirlo is Premier League class, a Premier League side will buy him should Leeds crumble to Championship misery.

The EFL’s FFP regulations are something of a sword of Damocles above the heads of football clubs. The urge for Leeds United to flip a coin and go for it reveals that double-sided nature of the coin…as well as the double-edged nature of the sword that could swing should they get it all wrong.