Leeds United forgotten man De Bock headed back to Belgium

According to a report from Voetbal International’s Martijn Krabbendam, Leeds United misfit Laurens De Bock will get his wanted move back to his homeland Belgium with an upcoming loan to ADO Den Haag.

Leeds signed the 27-year-old Belgian from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £1.5million in early January 2018. Much was expected of the former Belgium Under-21 international left-back but it is safe to say that promise hasn’t delivered.

Despite an encouraging debut against Millwall at The New Den, De Bock lost his way as the Whites began to slump and he fell out of favour at Elland Road. Last season, the first under Marcelo Bielsa, it became obvious that the Belgian left-back, whose current deal expires this summer, wasn’t a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s ongoing plans and he spent last season back in Belgium on loan at KV Oostende for whom he made 13 appearances – scoring one goal.

This season has been spent out on loan at League One side Sunderland where he has again failed to make much of an impact, appearing in just five League One games for the Black Cats and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson confirmed that he had returned to parent club Leeds for personal reasons.

Now Krabbendam and Voetbal International are saying that De Bock is heading back to Belgium and will sign a loan deal where he “faces a new challenge with a temporary stay at ADO.” He will become Alan Pardew’s second acquisition of the January window after Sam Stubbs who has signed on loan from Middlesbrough Under-23s after he’d been on loan in the SPL with Hamilton Academical.