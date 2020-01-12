Blackburn Rovers boss provides initial injury update on Corry Evans

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that midfielder Corry Evans is suspected to have suffered a broken nose, with a broken cheekbone also possible after being caught in the face by the boot of Preston North End man Tom Clarke.

Just five minutes into Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Lancashire rivals Preston North End and with the score at 1-0 to the home side, Rovers were forced to take off midfielder Corry Evans after he was caught in the face by the boot of Preston defender Tom Clarke.

After an extended delay in play, Evans was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, with an oxygen mask provided for the Northern Ireland international. Now, speaking after the draw, Mowbray has provided an initial update on Evans’ injuries.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said that Evans is suspected to have suffered a broken nose and a broken cheekbone is also a possibility. He said:

“He has gone to hospital. The doctor said it was a suspected broken nose and a possible broken cheekbone. He had an oxygen mask on as he came past the dug-out, he was in a not too comfortable way.

“He’ll be fine, I’m sure. As a centre half, I had a few kicks to the face, broken noses, and they are sore to start with. But he’s a warrior. He’s a loss to us, an international footballer who plays how we like to, on the front foot, anticipates, gets our team looking forward on transition. He was a loss so early in the game for us.”