Ipswich Town want loan deal for Everton youngster Lewis Gibson

According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are nearing a deal to sign Everton defender Lewis Gibson on loan for the rest of the season but may have to wait for the youngster to agree on a new deal with the Toffees before making the move to Portman Road.

Ipswich Town are looking to add another defender to their ranks this January, having allowed Toto Nsiala to make a loan move to fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers earlier this week. And now, it has been reported by the East Anglian Daily Press that the club is closing in on a deal to sign a new central defender.

Everton defender Lewis Gibson is reported to be nearing a loan move to Portman Road which will see him remain with the Tractor Boys until the end of the season, as Paul Mabert looks to guide his side back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Gibson could head out on loan this January to add some more senior experience to his game, having played all of his football for Everton’s youth sides so far this season. He has been a star performer at the heart of the Toffees defence. He is yet to make his senior debut having spent time in the youth set-ups with Everton and Newcastle United.

It is said that Gibson will have to agree on a new contract with Everton before heading out on loan, so Ipswich Town will be hoping his deal at Goodison Park is sorted out sooner rather than later as they look to bolster their squad before embarking on the rest of the campaign.