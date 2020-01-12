Sheffield Wednesday poised to reunite with former loan striker Connor Wickham in loan deal

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Sheffield Wednesday are set to complete a deal to sign Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on loan until the end of the season, with the Owls keen to bring in a new striker this January.

It was reported by the Sheffield Star earlier this week that Sheffield Wednesday were interested in reuniting with former loan striker Connor Wickham this January, with the Owls keen to add a new forward before the end of the season.

And now, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that Wickham is set to return to Hillsborough for a third loan spell with the club. Parent club Crystal Palace are willing to send Wickham out on loan this January having brought in striker Cenk Tosun from Everton on loan for the rest of the season, only limiting his game-time further.

The Daily Mail adds that Nottingham Forest and Bristol City have been holding an interest in Wickham this January, but he is instead set to make a third move to Sheffield Wednesday this January.

So far this season, Wickham has played just six times for Palace so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process. He has made four appearances off the bench in the Premier League and his two starts have come in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Should Wickham’s loan move to Sheffield Wednesday go through, it will be interesting to see if he fares well with Garry Monk’s side for the remainder of the campaign.