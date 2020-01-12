QPR in competition with Celtic as they again scout 24-goal hitman Shankland

According to a report on The Daily Record website, Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers have again had Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland watched on Saturday against Partick Thistle.

It was a game where QPR’s scouts would have gone away with a glowing impression of the prolific striker who hit a hat-trick for Dundee United in a 4-1 win over opponents Partick Thistle. The Record’s Scott McDermott writes that the Londoners watched Shankland “as they mull over a summer move for the striker.”

That hat-trick took the Glasgow-born striker’s overall tally to 24 for the season, 22 of those goals coming in the Scottish Championship at the rate of a goal every 76 minutes. That kind of return is bound to impress any suitors and QPR are not alone in their appreciation of the lethal Scot.

His goal-scoring exploits have also piqued the interest of SPL giants Celtic with their recruitment chief also said by the Record’s McDermott to be “in the crowd as the hitman added to his reputation.” The Bhoys involvement would, of course, be a serious challenge for Mark Warburton’s side to contend with.

Goals come at a premium and buying clubs will be fully aware of this. What might encourage would-be buyers is that Shankland has scored almost everywhere he has been. He started out his football journey at Queens Park (43 games/14 goals/two assists), moving to Aberdeen before taking on loan deals out of Pittodrie at the likes of Dunfermeline Athletic (14 games/seven goals), St Mirren (55 games/14 goals/seven assists) and Greenock Morton (18 games/four goals/one assist).

Shankland was let go by the Dons at the start of July 2017, being picked up two months later by Scottish Championship side Ayr United. It was here that he was at his most prolific hitting 61 goals and providing 24 assists in just 73 games, He left Ayr for current club Dundee United for whom he has scored 24 goals in a matching 24 games.