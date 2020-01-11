Leeds United fans respond as Kalvin Phillips refutes Casilla clash rumour

In football passions are often high; they these passions are heightened when pressures build. When fans feel it, social media becomes a seething cesspit of anger.

Aside from the odd training ground disagreement, oh and Graeme Le Saux and David Batty going for it vs Spartak Moscow, players keep a very tight lid on things.

At the moment, social media for Leeds United fans after the 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday is best avoided. Facebook and Twitter are in meltdown as fans seethe and let loose their anger of a loss to a close rival and the dropping of three points. for some, it is the football version of the apocalypse and the slide from automatics to playoffs all over again.

It is at this time that things get said and get bandied around. Harsh words are spoken mostly out of disappointment as fans try to reset the equilibrium and get a grip on their thoughts and restore some semblance of sense to things. However, things do happen and are put out there.

Add this to Luke and Liam going at each other hammer and tongue and Kiko and Phillips apparently being split up in the tunnel, plus Bielsa's words about 'doubt coming from people outside the squad' and it's very concerning. https://t.co/ULjnzKyVHf — Jabba The Slut (@rex_arms) January 11, 2020

As fine a line as it is between madness and genius, it is an even finer one between fact and opinion at times. Add in the concept of hearsay and you have a more than potent mix ready for the slightest of flames to spark it into action.

The initial tweet (above) comments on an interview after the loss to Sheffield Wednesday where United defender Ben White is asked by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope whether new arrivals would lift spirits – only to be interrupted by someone from Leeds’ press team saying it wasn’t really for the player to answer such questions.

I asked if it would give everyone a lift if new faces arrived. One of the press team said it wasn’t for Ben to answer. — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 11, 2020

Rumours have already been going around social media pretty much straight after the final whistle that there had been some manner of an altercation between Leeds United players in the tunnel. Some said it was a coming together, others that it was push-and-shove and a ‘bit of handbags’. It was something that Kalvin Phillips himself took to Twitter to comment strongly about.

Don’t know why everyone’s panicking and spouting lies! We lost a game of football to a team that didn’t deserve to win. It’s really not a big deal and for the record me and kiko didn’t have to be split up I have respect for my team mates. Wouldn’t think of doing that. 😂🥴 — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) January 11, 2020

That’s as unequivocal as it gets from Kalvin Phillips, a player reborn under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. Phillips’ response should be enough to drive away any of the rumours that are still circulating. With the combative midfielder’s rebuttal, there was going to be some manner of comment from Leeds United fans. Here’s a selection of how fans responded to the tweet.

