The 72
The 72
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips (23) comes onto the pitch during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 11 August 2018.
Championship

Leeds United fans respond as Kalvin Phillips refutes Casilla clash rumour

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips (23) comes onto the pitch during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 11 August 2018.

In football passions are often high; they these passions are heightened when pressures build. When fans feel it, social media becomes a seething cesspit of anger.

Aside from the odd training ground disagreement, oh and Graeme Le Saux and David Batty going for it vs Spartak Moscow, players keep a very tight lid on things.

At the moment, social media for Leeds United fans after the 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday is best avoided. Facebook and Twitter are in meltdown as fans seethe and let loose their anger of a loss to a close rival and the dropping of three points. for some, it is the football version of the apocalypse and the slide from automatics to playoffs all over again.

It is at this time that things get said and get bandied around. Harsh words are spoken mostly out of disappointment as fans try to reset the equilibrium and get a grip on their thoughts and restore some semblance of sense to things. However, things do happen and are put out there.

As fine a line as it is between madness and genius, it is an even finer one between fact and opinion at times. Add in the concept of hearsay and you have a more than potent mix ready for the slightest of flames to spark it into action.

The initial tweet (above) comments on an interview after the loss to Sheffield Wednesday where United defender Ben White is asked by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope whether new arrivals would lift spirits – only to be interrupted by someone from Leeds’ press team saying it wasn’t really for the player to answer such questions.

Rumours have already been going around social media pretty much straight after the final whistle that there had been some manner of an altercation between Leeds United players in the tunnel. Some said it was a coming together, others that it was push-and-shove and a ‘bit of handbags’. It was something that Kalvin Phillips himself took to Twitter to comment strongly about.

That’s as unequivocal as it gets from Kalvin Phillips, a player reborn under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. Phillips’ response should be enough to drive away any of the rumours that are still circulating. With the combative midfielder’s rebuttal, there was going to be some manner of comment from Leeds United fans. Here’s a selection of how fans responded to the tweet.

IN OTHER NEWS:  QPR in competition with Celtic as they again scout 24-goal hitman Shankland
Rumours about at tunnel contretemps at Elland Road – Kalvin Phillips responds


About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts