Leeds United fans react after Adam Pope tweet on Ben White comments

Leeds United fans suffered a disappointing display this afternoon in front of over 36,000 fans at Elland Road, going down 2-0 to an enlivened Sheffield Wednesday side. However, a tweet by Adam Pope (below) was certainly enough to reinvigorate many disillusioned Whites fans.

Ben White says he wants to get to & play in the PL with #lufc & 2nd in the table means it is achievable. Wasn’t commenting on whether new faces would help. Always devastated by defeat but says the belief & ability remain in the squad. — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 11, 2020

Many Leeds United fans were more than a little worried when it was announced that the replacement for the outgoing Pontus Jansson was to be a greenhorn youngster from Brighton and Hove Albion with only limited exposure to first-team football through the likes of loan deals to Peterborough United and Newport County.

However, United fans have had to push aside their doubts in the face of a series of dependable displays by Ben White that has made memories of Pontus Jansson fade ever the quicker. It was evident pretty soon on in his time at Elland Road that the Whites had a baller on their hands.

He is the archetypal centre-back for the style of play that Marcelo Bielsa has instilled at Elland Road. He’s solid defensively, quick-footed enough to keep up with opposition attackers, he brings the ball out well from defence and he has a killer ball on him when needed.

Popey’s tweet came from his post-match interview with the loanee defender and it is certainly a tweet that has gotten the Whites faithful commenting in return.

Leeds United fans comment after Adam Pope’s Ben White tweet

Option to sign? — Ricky 💛💙 (@RickyBurns96) January 11, 2020

Sounds like Ben wants to stay with us then. pic.twitter.com/H1Zk608fi2 — Tom (@Tombatty2) January 11, 2020

Sounds like wants a perm deal — ᗰᗩᖇK (@markjohnno101) January 11, 2020

After today’s result against the Owls, it doesn’t take much to put the smile back on a saddened Whites fan’s face.

That’s made me feel abit better cheers @ben6white — Cam Burrows (@CamBurrows92) January 11, 2020

Adam Pope tweets Ben White’s sentiments – an opinion

Would Leeds United fans like Ben White to stay at Elland Road? Of course, they would! Is he staying at Elland Road? Of course, he isn’t! Look, the level of his displays has bigger sides that the Whites circling him with heftier Premier League chequebooks that can have the pages riffled more times that Leeds United could hope to do.

Brighton have no doubt seen the level of performance that the young defender has put in and will have taken note. They’ll need someone like that themselves should they stay as a Premier League side next season. Failing that, with the calibre of others watching his progress, Leeds United might want to get used to being a bit further down the queue of admirers than some of their fans might have wanted to be.