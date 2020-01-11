Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden shortlisted by Sheffield United

Premier League side Sheffield United are interested in signing Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden and have placed the 21-year old onto their transfer shortlist for January according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The versatile defender has featured regularly at both right-back and centre-back for the Tractor Boys in Sky Bet League One so far this season and has helped them towards their promotion push.

Paul Lambert’s side are currently fifth in the Sky Bet League One table but are still many people’s favourites for promotion due to their squad depth and the size of the club.

However, they could potentially lose one of their key players in Woolfenden, but Lambert has come out in recent days and said that the club are prepared to lose their young talent, such as the aforementioned defender.

The reason for the interest from Sheffield United is primarily as back-up for the likes of Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham, but at the age of just 21, Woolfenden is seen as one for the future and has the ability to develop into a top tier player.

Woolfenden is an Ipswich born lad, who has been at the club since joining as a schoolboy aged 11. He signed his first professional contract at the club just before the start of the 2017/18 season, before making his full debut early in that campaign during a 2-0 victory over Luton Town in August 2017.

That was in the Carabao Cup, but his Sky Bet Championship debut came in April 2018 away at Reading.