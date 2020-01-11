Celtic join Nottingham Forest, QPR and Derby County in the race to sign former Leeds United winger Jack Clarke

Scottish Premier League champions Celtic have “registered an interest” in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke according to a report from Football Insider.

Clarke has been the subject of plenty of interest from Sky Bet Championship clubs so far this January, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Derby County being linked with him.

Queens Park Rangers were originally favourites to secure his signature due to manager Mark Warburton’s links with Spurs, but this latest development blows his future wide open.

Celtic’s reported interest in Clarke comes after the sale of Scott Sinclair to Sky Bet Championship side Preston North End, while talks continue between Lewis Morgan and new MLS side Inter Miami over a possible move.

Clarke returned to Tottenham Hotspur this month after the club recalled him from Leeds United. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was said to be unhappy with the lack of game time at Elland Road, which is understandable seeing as the 19-year old winger was limited to under 23 games rather than being involved in the first-team squad.

Mourinho was not in charge back in the summer when Clarke was signed by Spurs, and consequently, he has taken the last few weeks to watch him in training and has decided another loan deal would be best for him at this current time.

Despite not featuring much for Leeds during his time at the club this season, he excelled during the 2018/19 campaign at the club. It was his performances that year as an 18-year old that earned him his £10 million move to Spurs.