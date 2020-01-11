FAN REACTION: QPR fans not happy as Brentford storm to half time lead

It was a first half to forget for Queens Park Rangers, who found themselves 3-0 down at half time against Sky Bet Championship rivals Brentford.

Goals from Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ollie Watkins saw third place Brentford storm into the lead, with QPR having no answer for the deadly Bees attack.

Understandably, Rangers fans were far from pleased with what they saw from their side in the first half, and they took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Here is a look at what some of them had to say:

Queens Park Rangers fans have made the journey in numbers for today’s game, but these two supporters are questioning why they have done that to themselves.

Yup. Really don’t get the fascination and clamouring for tickets for Brentford away. I last went when Holloway hung Goss out to dry and we lost 4–1. #QPR https://t.co/F0ZELfgI7F — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) January 11, 2020

It is only 13:30 on a Saturday, and yet this football fan’s weekend has already been ruined by his side’s awful first-half performance.

This fan feels as if his side have been hard done by with some of the decisions that were made in that first half.

How is that not a free kick to QPR and a Red for Pontus? He is through on goal? #qpr #bees ? — Kershaw (@DavidKershaw7) January 11, 2020

And the award for the most optimistic tweet of the weekend goes to you…

Come out in the second half pretending we're playing Cardiff, then we'll easily win this 6-4.#QPR — Dannyboy QPR (@DannyBerryQPR) January 11, 2020

This Queens Park Rangers fan feels as if the defence is the one part of the pitch where they desperately need to improve, and with the score 3-0 at just half time, you can understand why.

That defence needs some serious work or investment #QPR — Hoop (@Prem2014) January 11, 2020

QPR fans are used to their team perhaps not delivering as they should, but this supporter believes today’s first-half performance is right up there with the worst they have seen.

I’ve watched some awful performances over the years supporting #qpr this is a contender. They need a massive talking to at half time — Laura (@LauraF7x) January 11, 2020

This must have been hard for him to admit, but this QPR supporter acknowledges that right now, Brentford are the better club.

No understanding of playing to the conditions. Being out played again by a much better side. Not helped by a few individual errors too. Too far a bridge to cross now.

As a club on & off the field little Brentford are a long way in front of us. Oh well 😔 #QPR — Ben Mastrangelo (@Kett_Ben64) January 11, 2020