The 72
The 72
ProSportsImages.co.uk
Brentford

FAN REACTION: QPR fans not happy as Brentford storm to half time lead

By on 0 Comments
ProSportsImages.co.uk

It was a first half to forget for Queens Park Rangers, who found themselves 3-0 down at half time against Sky Bet Championship rivals Brentford.

Goals from Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ollie Watkins saw third place Brentford storm into the lead, with QPR having no answer for the deadly Bees attack.

Understandably, Rangers fans were far from pleased with what they saw from their side in the first half, and they took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Here is a look at what some of them had to say:

Queens Park Rangers fans have made the journey in numbers for today’s game, but these two supporters are questioning why they have done that to themselves.

It is only 13:30 on a Saturday, and yet this football fan’s weekend has already been ruined by his side’s awful first-half performance.

This fan feels as if his side have been hard done by with some of the decisions that were made in that first half.

And the award for the most optimistic tweet of the weekend goes to you…

This Queens Park Rangers fan feels as if the defence is the one part of the pitch where they desperately need to improve, and with the score 3-0 at just half time, you can understand why.

QPR fans are used to their team perhaps not delivering as they should, but this supporter believes today’s first-half performance is right up there with the worst they have seen.

This must have been hard for him to admit, but this QPR supporter acknowledges that right now, Brentford are the better club.


About Author

Related Posts