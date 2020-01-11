Manchester United still keen to pursue deals for Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White

Premier League side Manchester United’s interest in Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Ben White has not disappeared, with the Old Trafford club said to be just biding their time until the summer to make an offer for the both of them.

This is according to Football Insider, who have reported that Manchester United’s scouts have been instructed to find the best young British talent, and consequently have been monitoring both Phillips and White this season.

According to Football Insider, the pair have received “glowing reports,” which has led to extreme interest from Manchester United.

Reports of interest in White and Phillips started back in October after they helped Leeds United enjoy an excellent start to the season.

Despite the Elland Road club coming on leaps and bounds since then, interest appears to have died down, and it seemed that nothing would come of it.

However, this latest information could worry Leeds United fans, although the report does state that United will not make any official moves until the summer.

Ben White is currently on-loan at Leeds, but many Whites supporters will be hoping that promotion to the Premier League could see the 22-year old join the club on a permanent basis.

Kalvin Phillips, on the other hand, has been at Leeds since 2010 and is a graduate of their youth academy. Despite being just 24, the holding midfielder has played over 150 games for the club, and Leeds fans will be hoping that his affinity with the club will see him stay despite the interest from rivals Manchester United.