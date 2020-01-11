The 72
The 72
Garry Monk of Birmingham City (Manager) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Birmingham City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham, England on 22 April 2019.
Championship

Sheffield Wednesday fans look ahead to Yorkshire Derby with Leeds United

By on 0 Comments
Garry Monk of Birmingham City (Manager) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Birmingham City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham, England on 22 April 2019.

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip across Yorkshire today (January 11) to face rivals Leeds United in a crucial Sky Bet Championship match.

It’s a game that the Owls will want to win to keep in touch with the Play-Off places, but it also means that bit more to manager Garry Monk, who used to manage their opposition today.

Sheffield Wednesday have fallen out of the Play-Off places in recent weeks, and currently find themselves eighth but a win today could see them rise as high as fifth if other results go their way.

On the other hand, Leeds United need points to maintain their lead over third place and give themselves a better chance of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Danny Whitaker wants Macclesfield Town job on full-time basis

It’s a crucial game for Sheffield Wednesday, but how are the fans feeling ahead of it?

We take a look on Twitter to see what some of them have had to say:

This Sheffield Wednesday fan does not seem particularly confident about the match today…

This fan appears to be more upset that the game is not being shown live on Sky Sports.

This fan has predicted the team…but will Garry Monk agree with him?

Let’s hope Garry Monk gets a chance to read this article and see this fan’s tweet…

Steven Fletcher has been in wonderful form for the Owls this season, but he is out with injury. Who is capable of stepping up?

And the award for the most controversial tweet of the day goes to you…

 


About Author

Related Posts