Sheffield Wednesday fans look ahead to Yorkshire Derby with Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip across Yorkshire today (January 11) to face rivals Leeds United in a crucial Sky Bet Championship match.

It’s a game that the Owls will want to win to keep in touch with the Play-Off places, but it also means that bit more to manager Garry Monk, who used to manage their opposition today.

Sheffield Wednesday have fallen out of the Play-Off places in recent weeks, and currently find themselves eighth but a win today could see them rise as high as fifth if other results go their way.

On the other hand, Leeds United need points to maintain their lead over third place and give themselves a better chance of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It’s a crucial game for Sheffield Wednesday, but how are the fans feeling ahead of it?

We take a look on Twitter to see what some of them have had to say:

This Sheffield Wednesday fan does not seem particularly confident about the match today…

Hate today's fixture – feel sick already 🤮 #swfc — Lucy Mason (@lu_wtid) January 11, 2020

This fan appears to be more upset that the game is not being shown live on Sky Sports.

How is Leeds-Wednedday not on sky?? Two of the most biggest clubs in the championship + Yorkshire derby, but yet Brentford-QPR is?😂 #swfc #LeedsUnited — Harry Rushforth (@harryrushforth_) January 11, 2020

This fan has predicted the team…but will Garry Monk agree with him?

Would play 4-5-1 today…same back 5 as Brighton..Bannan,Lee,Luongo midfield 3…Winnall lone striker UTO #swfc — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) January 11, 2020

Let’s hope Garry Monk gets a chance to read this article and see this fan’s tweet…

Iorfa and Borner have to start at center back today, Luongo has to start, Reach has to start on the left. Do whatever you want with the rest, Monk. #swfc — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) January 11, 2020

Steven Fletcher has been in wonderful form for the Owls this season, but he is out with injury. Who is capable of stepping up?

Very hard game for the Owls today! An away trip to Leeds as they look to cause a stir in the title race between Leeds and West Brom. #swfc #lufc No Steven Fletcher for the Owls meaning that they will need somebody else to step up with a goal today. — Football Debates (@Jay24442929) January 11, 2020

And the award for the most controversial tweet of the day goes to you…

Can’t wait for Monk to show up the fraud that is Marcelo Bielsa. #swfc #Lufc — Harry (@HarryMiddletonn) January 11, 2020