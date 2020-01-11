Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear confirms that striker targets “have been engaged”

In today’s programme notes (tweet – below) ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday game, Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has confirmed that replacement strikers for Eddie Nketiah “have been engaged” in a series of moves by the Whites.

The return of Eddie Nketiah to Arsenal, who exercised their option of an early recall, was expected by many fans and it is a recall that leaves the Whites seriously short of options of a back-up to Patrick Bamford.

Names have been put forward as White fans begin to worry a little that this lack of depth will be yet another stitch unpicked in what they are hoping will be a successful promotion campaign in their centenary year. These names include the likes of Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) and Che Adams (Southampton) whose names have been mentioned across various publications.

Two points from Angus Kinnear – Objective is to move early in window for a Nketiah replacement & FA match official assessment agree it was no penalty at Fulham #lufc pic.twitter.com/uquOXlWChR — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 11, 2020

Regardless of those players being touted as linked to Leeds by many in the Press, one thing that Kinnear does express (tweet – above) in his programme notes is that the Whites are definitely on the case. On the vacuum left by Nketiah’s return to the Etihad, Kinnear is very clear as to what has been happening in the background saying that a replacement search “started as a contingency plan significantly before his [Nketiah’s] departure.”

On the process of this search, Kinnear wrote: “targets were identified and clubs, players and agents have been engaged.” Kinnear then adds a note that will gladden many Leeds fans wanting activity in the transfer window. Admitting that the club want “to move early in the window“, Kinnear does admit that such a move will not be done “at the expense of securing a player of the right calibre.”

Whatever way you choose to look at what Kinnear has written, the fact that Leeds United targets have been “engaged” will be enough to keep the interest piqued for Leeds fans as the transfer window wends towards the end of its second week.