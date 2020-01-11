The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Leeds United fans look ahead to Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday today (January 11) in a Sky Bet Championship clash that means a lot to both sides.

There is a clear rivalry between the two sides, made even stronger by the fact that the Owls are managed by former Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

Sheffield Wednesday have fallen out of the Play-Off places in recent weeks, and currently find themselves eighth but a win today could see them rise as high as fifth if other results go their way.

On the other hand, Leeds United need points to maintain their lead over third place and give themselves a better chance of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship table and have a nine-point gap between themselves and third place.

It’s a huge game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but how are the fans feeling ahead of the game?

We take a look at what some of them have been tweeting just a matter of hours before kick-off:

This Leeds United fan is looking forward to the game, but something is giving him a bad feeling.

Three points is the only thing that Leeds fans want on their return to league action following their FA Cup trip to Arsenal.

Garry Monk is expected to receive a mixed reception at Elland Road this afternoon, but this fan thinks he did a good job during his time at the club.

This Leeds supporter understands today will be a difficult game and says he would accept just a standard 1-0 victory.

 


