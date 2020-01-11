Leeds United fans look ahead to Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday today (January 11) in a Sky Bet Championship clash that means a lot to both sides.

There is a clear rivalry between the two sides, made even stronger by the fact that the Owls are managed by former Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

Sheffield Wednesday have fallen out of the Play-Off places in recent weeks, and currently find themselves eighth but a win today could see them rise as high as fifth if other results go their way.

On the other hand, Leeds United need points to maintain their lead over third place and give themselves a better chance of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship table and have a nine-point gap between themselves and third place.

It’s a huge game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but how are the fans feeling ahead of the game?

We take a look at what some of them have been tweeting just a matter of hours before kick-off:

This Leeds United fan is looking forward to the game, but something is giving him a bad feeling.

Can’t beat heading over to Leeds for the game on a Saturday although a Yorkshire derby against a monk team has bad vibes written all over it 🥴 #lufc — Bradley Stewart (@brad_lufc66) January 11, 2020

Three points is the only thing that Leeds fans want on their return to league action following their FA Cup trip to Arsenal.

Cmon Leeds , big day today. Back to business. 3 points needed- no more, no less. No hangover from your day out in London. Let’s have it #lufc — Chaz Cole 💙💛 (@chaz_coleman) January 11, 2020

Garry Monk is expected to receive a mixed reception at Elland Road this afternoon, but this fan thinks he did a good job during his time at the club.

Garry Monk did a good job at Leeds and I won’t be booing him. Beisla hasn’t beaten him in 3 attempts, last year agst Brum at ER the footy from Monks 11 after they scored was excruciating & borderline cheating. The only way to stop that is for #lufc to bag an early goal.. — Dave in Leeds (@Davehaymot) January 11, 2020

This Leeds supporter understands today will be a difficult game and says he would accept just a standard 1-0 victory.

Tough game today. I’d take a sneaky 1-0 win. They are a good side and Bannon, Westwood always have a stormer against us. #LUFC #swfc — G-Money! (@gary_oh15) January 11, 2020