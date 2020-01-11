The 72
West Bromwich Albion striker (on loan from Newcastle United) Dwight Gayle (16) takes a shot at goal during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 24 October 2018.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce sees “a role” for Dwight Gayle amid Leeds United and Nottingham Forest interest

According to a report from the Northern Echo, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has said that he currently sees a role at the club for striker Dwight Gayle, despite several rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

The Echo report that Bruce would only be willing to let Gayle leave if the Tyneside club can bring in a replacement. As it stands, the Magpies boss wants Gayle to remain at St James’ Park. As quoted by the Northern Echo, Bruce said: “I can see a role for Dwight. I’ve always liked him.”

“I’ve had the conversation about Dwight lots of times. He’s a very good player and a vital part of the squad. I understand he might be frustrated. If you don’t play, you’re not happy. It’s part of the job managing that, but over the last few weeks, everybody’s played. He’s going to get his chance.”

Dwight Gayle has been the subject of plenty of interest already this January, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest among the second tier clubs keen on signing him on loan.

Leeds are looking for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah, who was recalled by Arsenal earlier this month, while Forest want to bring in a new striker to take some of the pressure away from Lewis Grabban.

One potential stumbling block for these clubs is the wages. If Gayle was to leave the club on loan, the Premier League side would want whoever signed him to pay his wages in full. This is something that according to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United officials do not think any club in the Sky Bet Championship could do.


