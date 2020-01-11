Leeds United striker Edmondson rubbishes move away – reporter Hay insight into his progress

Ryan Edmondson was one of those highly-rated players that Leeds United brought into the fold from domestic sides as the Whites looked to reinvigorate their youth set-up which had lain fallow under Massimo Cellino.

Edmondson arrived at Elland Road from near-neighbours York City in mid-November 2017, going straight into the Under-18s of the West Yorkshire side. He has since moved up to Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s and has proved to have more than an eye for goal.

Last season the youngster was on fire, hitting the back of the net 24 times for the young Whites in what was a successful season both for him and the side itself. This season he has hit eight goals already, prompting some fans to wonder when the youngster will get his chance after catching the eye as he has done.

One person who Edmondson seemingly caught the eye of was Cork City co-owner Kevin Cronin who tweeted that he was due to train with the Irish side ahead of a loan move. This tweet has since been deleted by Cronin but not before Edmondson replied following a comment from another Twitter user.

Think your source is lying to you mate😬 — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) January 9, 2020

Cronin’s reply to this comment from Edmondson says all that needs to be said.

FFS…. — Kevin Cronin (@kevincronin2000) January 9, 2020

When questioned further about the nature of this ‘loan move’, Edmondson laughingly replied:

I am very much so still sat in my living room at home😂 — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) January 9, 2020

Whilst a loan move away to Cork City can now be discounted, that still doesn’t answer the question of what will become of Ryan Edmondson. 32 goals at youth level across a season-and-a-bit would seem to indicate that a chance of hitting the first-team set-up would be on the cards. However, that doesn’t seem to be so and he’s getting no closer to adding to the two appearances that he’s made so far.

Phil Hay, formerly of the Yorkshire Evening Post, gives an insight as to why this might be on his podcast for The Athletic. In words carried by Hay’s podcast of January 10 entitled ‘January: Is Che a Given’, the former YEP reporter says [55:36]: “He [Edmondson] didn’t have a great summer by all accounts and the feeling is that he didn’t progress in the same way as other Under-23s who caught the eye for Bielsa.”

Hay adds a little more to this, saying: “All I can deduce is that he’s not sold on Edmondson at all or that he’s not ready at the moment. One way or the other he doesn’t feel he’s ready and he doesn’t feel like he fits the team.”

With 20 days left of the January transfer window, it will be interesting to see whether Edmondson remains at Elland Road or heads out on loan to a League One or League Two side.