Danny Whitaker wants Macclesfield Town job on full-time basis

Danny Whitaker wants the Macclesfield Town job on a full-time basis, as per BBC Radio Manchester Sport (tweet below).

'I'm just looking forward to continuing this journey' Macclesfield Town interim boss @dan_whits10 stakes his claim for the job on a full time basis.#Silkmen pic.twitter.com/JU8I1tHvg7 — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) January 10, 2020

He is currently in caretaker charge of the Silkmen after Daryl McMahon left the club for Dagenham and Redbridge.

Whitaker, who is 39 years old, has been in this position twice before for the Cheshire side and is hoping that this time around he can do enough the bag the job on a permanent basis.

He is a club legend at the Moss Rose and made a combined 456 appearances as a player for them over two spells.

Whitaker started his career as a youngster at Manchester United before switching to Macc. He went on to play 201 games during his first spell at the club before leaving in 2006 for stints at Port Vale, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield.

The former midfielder returned to Macc in 2013 and helped them win the National League title five seasons later under John Askey. He also played 26 times in all competitions last term as the Silkmen defied the odds and survived in League Two before retiring in July.

Macc have had their issues off the pitch this season and have faced a points deduction of six which has slumped them into a relegation battle.

Whitaker guided them to a much needed win over Cambridge United last weekend and is hoping they can get another three points when they take on his former club Oldham this afternoon. If they can beat their North-West rivals, then surely he is the man for the job?