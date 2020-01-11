Leeds United of today owe debt of gratitude to Monk says Kalvin Phillips

There is little love lost between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday as two Sky Bet Championship sides; the same enmity can be seen amongst both fanbases too. There’s even less love lost between Leeds United fans and Wednesday boss Garry Monk. Yet, they owe a debt to their former manager says Kalvin Phillips.

To embittered Leeds fans, Monk is nothing more than a snake after ditching the Whites and taking what they saw at the money route up the A1 to Middlesbrough. Monk had dragged an underperforming Leeds side out of the doldrums and the seventh-placed finish they achieved under his guidance in 2016/17 was their highest in six seasons.

That campaign the Whites flirted with promotion, seemed a shoo-in for the playoffs before the usual drop of form at the tail-end of the campaign saw a 26-game streak in the playoff picture crumble and fall away. Monk moved on, some say for the money, others say a lack of promises and security from the powers that be at Elland Road.

Monk returns with Wednesday to Elland Road today, arriving on the back of a three-game losing streak to face a Leeds side emboldened by an excellent display, if a somewhat disappointing result, last time out against Arsenal in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat. Whichever way it is seen, it is a game that will not disappoint.

As reported by Lee Sobot in the Yorkshire Evening Post (above), Kalvin Phillps thinks that a degree of thanks needs to be paid to Garry Monk for the building blocks that he put in place. On this point, Phillips said: “He did very well with us, he kind of put us on the map and built our foundations and, hopefully, we can build on that and do well against him.”

That notion from the Yorkshire Pirlo might not go down well with Whites fans who will no doubt be chomping at the bit ahead of a game where a win will hopefully lead to another step clear of the Championship’s chasing pack of playoff contenders headed by third-placed Brentford who are currently nine points adrift of the Whites.

Phillips does have a rallying cry for Whites fans, a rallying cry that will resonate with them ahead of today’s kick-off at Elland Road. The combative midfielder says: “With what happened at the end of the season, going out in the play-offs, I think it hurt us very deep but it just fuelled the fire to do even better this season.”

That’s surely a sentiment that all Leeds United fans can get on board with.