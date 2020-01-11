Fulham said targeting move for Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo

Fulham are plotting a move to sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, according to a report by Football Insider.

The London side are in the hunt for some defensive reinforcements in this transfer window and the Holland international has emerged on their radar.

Kongolo, who is 25 years old, could leave Huddersfield this month having fallen out of favour under Danny Cowley. He has not featured for the Yorkshire side since November and he may be offloaded this month as his side look to balance the books.

He stayed with Huddersfield this term despite their relegation from the Premier League last season. His contract with the Championship outfit expires in 2022. They signed Richard Stearman from Sheffield United yesterday making Kongolo surplus to requirements.

The Terriers forked out a fee of around £18 million to sign him in June 2018 after he impressed on loan during the second half of the 2017/18 season from AS Monaco

Kongolo could not prevent Huddersfield from relegation last season and has since made 11 appearances for them in the second tier this term and it is thought that he has been told that he can look for football elsewhere.

He started his career at Feyenoord and went on to play 138 games, helping them win the Eredivisie title in 2017.

Monaco snapped him up that summer on a five-year deal but he left the Ligue 1 outfit after less than six months to join Huddersfield. He made just six appearances for the French side.

His time in England has not really worked out for him but Fulham may now be prepared to offer him a lifeline this winter.