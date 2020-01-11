Cardiff City lining up move for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore

Cardiff City are lining up a move for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore, according to a report by Wales Online.

The Bluebirds are in the hunt for a new forward after parting company with Gary Madine this week and are interested in the Wales international.

Moore, who is 27 years old, only joined Wigan in August but has struggled to hit the ground running for the North-West side in the Championship this season, scoring just two goals.

However, Cardiff are hoping they can offer him an escape route from the DW Stadium this month and give him another opportunity to impress.

Moore scored 19 goals in the last campaign for Barnsley to fire them to promotion from League One.

The 6ft 5in striker started his career, as a youngster, in non-league football at Truro City and Dorchester Town before moving to Yeovil Town in 2013. He spent two years with the Glovers, the first of which was in the Championship, and then moved to Norway for a spell at Viking.

Moore came back to England in 2016 for a stint at Forest Green Rovers, where he scored seven goals before a move back to the Football League to join Ipswich Town.

He made 11 appearances for the Tractor Boys but it was on loan at Rotherham United where Moore made his name, scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances. He carried on that form when Barnsley swooped to sign him soon after but his most recent spell at Wigan hasn’t worked out.

Can Cardiff lure him away from the Latics this month?